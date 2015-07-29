CLOSE
Health And Wellness
Home

Coach’s Corner: #Push4Thirty & Hot Weather Fitness Tips

I love the hot weather! And whenever I’m tempted to complain, I just think about a mere few months ago when it seemed we couldn’t get out of sub-zero temps. Exercising outdoors can be fun as well, but when it’s super-hot, use caution…

Check Out Coach’s Tips Here:

Push4Thirty↪All you have to do is:

1. DO IT! (Take a VIDEO of your 30 Seconds of push-ups)

2. POST IT! ( Post your video on instagram or Facebook/Facebook Group)

3. TAG IT! YOU **** MUST ***TAG us in order to get credit for your post

Instagram Tags: @IAMCOACHKIWI @RANDIMYLES2GO ‪#‎PUSH4THIRTY ‪#‎PRAISEFITCHALLENGE

‬‬‬‬‬‬Facebook Tags: @CoachKiwi @RandiMyles

#PUSH4THIRTY #PRAISEFITCHALLENGE

And yes, Coach Kiwi has prizes for the participants that post the most!

Join our Group Page Here: PUSH 4 THIRTY 30 DAY FIT CHALLENGE

I’m doing this a modified way because of a shoulder injury so NO Excuses!

Kiana “Coach Kiwi” Dennis, Founder and CEO of IAMCoachKiwi and can be contacted on social media at IAMCoachKiwi. You can also email me with questions at rmyles@radio-one.com.

For More Information on Women’s Empowerment Expo Click the Picture!

Womens Empowerment Expo

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

#PraiseFitChallenge , #Push4Thirty , Coach Kiwi , Coach's Corner , Exercising in hot weather , finish goals , Health , Health And Wellness , health journey , IAMCoachKiwi , Push-ups

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close