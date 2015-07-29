Coach’s Corner: #Push4Thirty & Hot Weather Fitness Tips

I love the hot weather! And whenever I’m tempted to complain, I just think about a mere few months ago when it seemed we couldn’t get out of sub-zero temps. Exercising outdoors can be fun as well, but when it’s super-hot, use caution…

Check Out Coach’s Tips Here:

↪All you have to do is:

1. DO IT! (Take a VIDEO of your 30 Seconds of push-ups)

2. POST IT! ( Post your video on instagram or Facebook/Facebook Group)

3. TAG IT! YOU **** MUST ***TAG us in order to get credit for your post

Instagram Tags: @IAMCOACHKIWI @RANDIMYLES2GO ‪#‎PUSH4THIRTY ‪#‎PRAISEFITCHALLENGE

‬‬‬‬‬‬Facebook Tags: @CoachKiwi @RandiMyles

#PUSH4THIRTY #PRAISEFITCHALLENGE

And yes, Coach Kiwi has prizes for the participants that post the most!

Join our Group Page Here: PUSH 4 THIRTY 30 DAY FIT CHALLENGE

I’m doing this a modified way because of a shoulder injury so NO Excuses!

Kiana “Coach Kiwi” Dennis, Founder and CEO of IAMCoachKiwi and can be contacted on social media at IAMCoachKiwi. You can also email me with questions at rmyles@radio-one.com.

