Game On Wednesday: 5 Ways to Get Your Employees to Work Harder

Follow @randimyles2go

As an employer, you not only have to maintain your business, but also prevent high turnover rates by motivating your employees. Large or small you can make it happen. Start with the five E’s Dr. Joseph Kimbrough has for you, to get your employees to work harder… It’s Game On!

Listen here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/07/motivating-employees-game-on.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

Also Hear: Game On Wednesday: Transitioning From Good to Great!

For More Information on Women’s Empowerment Expo Click the Picture!

Follow @PraiseDetroit

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!