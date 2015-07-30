CLOSE
Living And Entertainment
HomeLiving And Entertainment

Petition Launched to Save Bobby Jones Gospel

via: blackchristiannews.com

He’s the face of gospel music entertainment, a fixture on television for 35 years. He’s credited with the longest running original programming on cable television, an entertainment legend for sure. He’s Bobby Jones and this is his final season on Black Entertainment Television, or maybe not. Though Dr. Jones seems resigned to going without his beloved show for the first time in 35 years, there may be a plan to let the show ‘go on’.

Not quite ready to face the music about Bobby Jones Gospel not quite jumping the shark, gospel music producer Stan Jones (Mississippi Mass Choir, The Williams Brothers, Clout Music Group) has drafted a petition on Change.org in support of bringing back Bobby Jones Gospel for yet another season and hopefully beyond next year.

GMA Gospel Music Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Source: Ed Rode / Getty

There will be rules! Viewers will have to actually tune in and enjoy the show. No complaining about who’s on each week or not providing return on investment to companies that advertise during the show. You’ll actually have to get active and let the network know you appreciate the show, interact with the network on social media and appreciate the many moving parts that make the show happen each week.

Yes, it requires more work than simply watching television as you prepare for church on Sunday morning. Here’s another great idea, purchase the music of the artists you see on the show and reach out to them via social media. When BET cancelled “Celebration of Gospel” viewers spoke out and got one more production of the show. You can do the same with Bobby Jones Gospel but be prepared to do more than watch this next go-round!

Bring back the sparkly suits, slightly tinted glasses and “welcome back” Bobby Jones Gospel (as only he can say it)! Sign the petition, today! (via: examiner.com)

For More Information on Women’s Empowerment Expo Click the Picture!

Womens Empowerment Expo

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Bobby Jones , bobby jones gospel , Dr. Bobby Jones , Petition to Save Bobby Jones Gospel

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close