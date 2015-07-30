Petition Launched to Save Bobby Jones Gospel

via: blackchristiannews.com

He’s the face of gospel music entertainment, a fixture on television for 35 years. He’s credited with the longest running original programming on cable television, an entertainment legend for sure. He’s Bobby Jones and this is his final season on Black Entertainment Television, or maybe not. Though Dr. Jones seems resigned to going without his beloved show for the first time in 35 years, there may be a plan to let the show ‘go on’.

Not quite ready to face the music about Bobby Jones Gospel not quite jumping the shark, gospel music producer Stan Jones (Mississippi Mass Choir, The Williams Brothers, Clout Music Group) has drafted a petition on Change.org in support of bringing back Bobby Jones Gospel for yet another season and hopefully beyond next year.

There will be rules! Viewers will have to actually tune in and enjoy the show. No complaining about who’s on each week or not providing return on investment to companies that advertise during the show. You’ll actually have to get active and let the network know you appreciate the show, interact with the network on social media and appreciate the many moving parts that make the show happen each week.

Yes, it requires more work than simply watching television as you prepare for church on Sunday morning. Here’s another great idea, purchase the music of the artists you see on the show and reach out to them via social media. When BET cancelled “Celebration of Gospel” viewers spoke out and got one more production of the show. You can do the same with Bobby Jones Gospel but be prepared to do more than watch this next go-round!

Bring back the sparkly suits, slightly tinted glasses and “welcome back” Bobby Jones Gospel (as only he can say it)! Sign the petition, today! (via: examiner.com)

