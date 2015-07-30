Addiction to Facebook Hits An Average Of 46-Minutes A Day

via: dailydot.com

Sure, you’re hooked on Facebook—but do all those sneaky mid-day News Feed peeks add up? According to new numbers from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, they really, really do.

In Facebook’s July 2015 earnings call, Zuckerberg highlighted one of the social network’s more vivid metrics for success, noting that the average user spends 46 minutes per day on Facebook—”and that doesn’t include WhatsApp.” Presumably, it does include Messenger and possibly Instagram, two of the most prominent mobile offshoots of the main Facebook app.

As Facebook growth levels off, the company’s unsettlingly high level of engagement keeps users bouncing around its network, driving ad revenue straight into the pockets of its partners.

