Take Control Tuesday: Your Credit Score Can Affect Your Job, Insurance & Relationships

Last week, we talked about other factors that can affect your credit score that have nothing to do with paying your bills on time (You still have to pay them though!).

Today, Housing Counselor and Financial Coach Mansa Musa discusses the pitfalls of a poor credit score. But, you can make the changes necessary to get financially well. Mr. Musa heads the Central Detroit Christian Community Development Corporation (CDC) and is giving us great information about our financial wellness each Tuesday.

Listen Here:

175427833 Credit History

For Take Control Tuesday’s we’re giving away free admission to our next moneysmartlife.org event ($25 value.) This event is for anybody that wants to achieve a goal. Maybe you want to buy the house that you live in. As the city comes back, you have to be financially capable to take advantage of opportunity when it arrives.

Also Hear: Why Paying Your Bills On Time Doesn’t Guarantee a Good Credit Score

If you want to save and send your kids to college; have a decent retirement; or maybe you’re just sick of living from paycheck to paycheck; whatever; come to the event. You will leave with actionable information that you can put to work now to improve your financial wellness.

And at the end of the event I’ll give you a certificate worth up to $7500 dollars in down payment assistance. It is good for one year. Seating is limited so go to MoneySmartlife.org sign up or call 313-626-SMART (7627). Mr. Musa also has 0% interest loans and help with back taxes call 313-626-SMART (7627)

