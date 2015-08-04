Wheels & Heels [Women’s Empowerment Expo Seminar]

Join us for the “Wheels & Heels” seminar, a woman’s guide to buying and maintaining her dream car, at Women’s Empowerment. Brought to you by A&B Motors.

Radio One will host their 2nd Women’s Empowerment Expo with Iyanla Vanzant and Wendy Williams on Saturday, August 15, 2015 in Downtown Detroit at the Cobo Center, located on 1 Washington Blvd.

Performances include El Debarge, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Faith Evans and Doug E Fresh!

Women’s Empowerment 2015 – DISNEY DESTINATION CONTEST

Visit your mobile app store and search “Women’s Empowerment Expo” to download the official #WEE2015 Mobile App & Enter to Win!

