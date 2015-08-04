Join us for the “How to Successfully Promote Your Business” seminar as Mark Maupin of National Real Estate Network will teach you the best practices for promoting your business online and offline. This seminar is for new and seasoned investors. Brought to you by Wayne Community College District.

Radio One will host their 2nd Women’s Empowerment Expo with Iyanla Vanzant and Wendy Williams on Saturday, August 15, 2015 in Downtown Detroit at the Cobo Center, located on 1 Washington Blvd.

Performances include El Debarge, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Faith Evans and Doug E Fresh!

Women’s Empowerment 2015 – DISNEY DESTINATION CONTEST

Visit your mobile app store and search “Women’s Empowerment Expo” to download the official #WEE2015 Mobile App & Enter to Win!

How to Successfully Promote Your Business [Women’s Empowerment Expo Seminar] was originally published on KissDetroit.com