Join us for “My Personal Summer -Menopause and You” seminar at Women’s Empowerment. Experts will discuss what every women needs to know about menopause. What are menopause symptoms, causes and treatment options. Brought to you by St John Providence.

Radio One will host their 2nd Women’s Empowerment Expo with Iyanla Vanzant and Wendy Williams on Saturday, August 15, 2015 in Downtown Detroit at the Cobo Center, located on 1 Washington Blvd.

Performances include El Debarge, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Faith Evans and Doug E Fresh!

Women’s Empowerment 2015 – DISNEY DESTINATION CONTEST

Visit your mobile app store and search “Women’s Empowerment Expo” to download the official #WEE2015 Mobile App & Enter to Win!

My Personal Summer -Menopause and You [Women’s Empowerment Expo Seminar] was originally published on KissDetroit.com