Join us for the “Keeping The Relate In Your Relationship” seminar at Women’s Empowerment. Learn how to maintain positive communication, trust and intimacy in your relationship for long term success.
Click Here For Complete Event Details
BUY TICKETS
Radio One will host their 2nd Women’s Empowerment Expo with Iyanla Vanzant and Wendy Williams on Saturday, August 15, 2015 in Downtown Detroit at the Cobo Center, located on 1 Washington Blvd.
Performances include El Debarge, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Faith Evans and Doug E Fresh!
Women’s Empowerment 2015 – DISNEY DESTINATION CONTEST
Visit your mobile app store and search “Women’s Empowerment Expo” to download the official #WEE2015 Mobile App & Enter to Win!
Women's Empowerment Expo 2015 Sponsors
12 photos Launch gallery
Women's Empowerment Expo 2015 Sponsors
1.Source:wdmk 1 of 12
2.Source:wdmk 2 of 12
3.Source:wdmk 3 of 12
4.Source:wdmk 4 of 12
5.Source:wdmk 5 of 12
6.Source:wdmk 6 of 12
7.Source:wdmk 7 of 12
8.Source:wdmk 8 of 12
9.Source:wdmk 9 of 12
10.Source:wdmk 10 of 12
11.Source:wdmk 11 of 12
12.Source:wdmk 12 of 12
Keeping The Relate In Your Relationship [Women’s Empowerment Expo Seminar] was originally published on KissDetroit.com
comments – add yours