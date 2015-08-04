Keeping The Relate In Your Relationship [Women’s Empowerment Expo Seminar]

Join us for the “Keeping The Relate In Your Relationship” seminar at Women’s Empowerment. Learn how to maintain positive communication, trust and intimacy in your relationship for long term success.

Radio One will host their 2nd Women’s Empowerment Expo with Iyanla Vanzant and Wendy Williams on Saturday, August 15, 2015 in Downtown Detroit at the Cobo Center, located on 1 Washington Blvd.

Performances include El Debarge, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Faith Evans and Doug E Fresh!

Women’s Empowerment 2015 – DISNEY DESTINATION CONTEST

Visit your mobile app store and search “Women’s Empowerment Expo” to download the official #WEE2015 Mobile App & Enter to Win!

