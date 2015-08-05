Game On Wednesday: Game On Wednesday: 5 Secrets to Good Money Management

Follow @randimyles2go

You have a great job making good money, or perhaps you’re on a fixed income… whatever the case… money control is critical these days. So today, Dr. Joseph Kimbrough has tips to manage that hard-earned dollar. Put that debit card down… It’s Game On!

Listen here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/08/budgets-game-on-wednesday.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

