Coach’s Corner: New Challenge Ahead… #TrackYourSteps

Congratulations to our latest Praise Fitness Challenge Winner King Wes I Am! King Wes was all into the #Push4Thirty Challenge and was committed to showing us too…

So what’s next? We’re going to walk! Simple right? But, you’ll have to track you steps… so the hashtag will be #TrackYourSteps #PraiseFitChallenge! This starts on the 10th and will be a 21-day challenge so make sure you log on our Instagram for details check out our interview here:

https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/08/cc-track-your-steps-01.mp3

Kiana “Coach Kiwi” Dennis, Founder and CEO of IAMCoachKiwi and can be contacted on social media at IAMCoachKiwi. You can also email me with questions at rmyles@radio-one.com.

