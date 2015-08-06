Celebrate National Health Centers Week with a Free Health Fair

As part of events across the nation that celebrate National Health Centers Week, Western Wayne Family Health Centers is inviting all residents of the community to a Health Fair on Wednesday, August 12th from 12 noon to 4pm at WWFHC’s Taylor location at 26650 Eureka Rd (between Lange and Inkster Rds.). The day will be packed with fun, food and health screenings.

The Health Fair focuses on wellness activities. Free school and sports physicals will be offered to Children. Children under 15-years-old can get fluoride treatments and can have dental sealants applied to their teeth at no cost. Additionally, HIV tests, blood pressure readings and screening tests for high cholesterol and diabetes will be offered to adults. Plus, exhibitors will be on hand with information about community resources, health information and to assist with applications for health insurance.

Families from Downriver, Western Wayne and surrounding areas are invited to come and enjoy the day with face painting and a bounce house to keep the kids entertained, A DJ and hot dogs, cotton candy, snacks and sno-cones on the menu at no charge. For more information visit www.wwfhc.org

