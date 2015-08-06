CLOSE
Health And Wellness
Home

Celebrate National Health Centers Week with a Free Health Fair

As part of events across the nation that celebrate National Health Centers Week, Western Wayne Family Health Centers is inviting all residents of the community to a Health Fair on Wednesday, August 12th from 12 noon to 4pm at WWFHC’s Taylor location at 26650 Eureka Rd (between Lange and Inkster Rds.).  The day will be packed with fun, food and health screenings.

HEALTH FAIR-- FUN AND WELLNESS FOR FAMILIES

Source: wwfhc / Western Wayne Family Health Centers

The Health Fair focuses on wellness activities.  Free school and sports physicals will be offered to Children.  Children under 15-years-old can get fluoride treatments and can have dental sealants applied to their teeth at no cost.  Additionally, HIV tests, blood pressure readings and screening tests for high cholesterol and diabetes will be offered to adults.  Plus, exhibitors will be on hand with information about community resources, health information and to assist with applications for health insurance.

Families from Downriver, Western Wayne and surrounding areas are invited to come and enjoy the day with face painting and a bounce house to keep the kids entertained,  A DJ and hot dogs, cotton candy, snacks and sno-cones on the menu at no charge. For more information visit www.wwfhc.org

For More Information on Women’s Empowerment Expo Click the Picture!

Womens Empowerment Expo

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Family Health Fair , free health screenings , health fair , Health Screenings , Western Wayne County

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close