CLOSE
Women's Empowerment Expo
Home

No More Drama [Women’s Empowerment Expo Seminar]

Young woman having problems with her relationship

Join us for the “No More Drama” seminar at Women’s Empowerment. Life, love and healing from broken relationships with Dr. Eddie Connor, Demetria Hayes & more.

Click Here For Complete Event Details

BUY TICKETS

Following a successful start of the Women’s Empowerment Expo in Detroit 2014, this year Radio One will host their 2nd Women’s Empowerment Expo with Iyanla Vanzant and Wendy Williams on Saturday, August 15, 2015 in Downtown Detroit at the Cobo Center, located on 1 Washington Blvd.

Performances include El Debarge, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Faith Evans and Doug E Fresh!

Women’s Empowerment 2015 – DISNEY DESTINATION CONTEST

Visit your mobile app store and search “Women’s Empowerment Expo” to download the official #WEE2015 Mobile App & Enter to Win!

Women's Empowerment Expo 2015

Women's Empowerment Expo Sponsors

Women's Empowerment Expo 2015 Sponsors

12 photos Launch gallery

Women's Empowerment Expo 2015 Sponsors

Continue reading Women’s Empowerment Expo 2015 Sponsors

Women's Empowerment Expo 2015 Sponsors

No More Drama [Women’s Empowerment Expo Seminar] was originally published on KissDetroit.com

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close