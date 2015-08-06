Join us for the “No More Drama” seminar at Women’s Empowerment. Life, love and healing from broken relationships with Dr. Eddie Connor, Demetria Hayes & more.

Following a successful start of the Women’s Empowerment Expo in Detroit 2014, this year Radio One will host their 2nd Women’s Empowerment Expo with Iyanla Vanzant and Wendy Williams on Saturday, August 15, 2015 in Downtown Detroit at the Cobo Center, located on 1 Washington Blvd.

Performances include El Debarge, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Faith Evans and Doug E Fresh!

Women’s Empowerment 2015 – DISNEY DESTINATION CONTEST

Visit your mobile app store and search “Women’s Empowerment Expo” to download the official #WEE2015 Mobile App & Enter to Win!

No More Drama [Women’s Empowerment Expo Seminar] was originally published on KissDetroit.com