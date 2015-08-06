Unlock Your Business Dreams [Women’s Empowerment Expo Seminar]

Turn your dream into a reality. Join us for the “Unlock Your Business Dreams” seminar at Women’s Empowerment and get expert consulting on how to start your own business and grow your existing business.

Following a successful start of the Women’s Empowerment Expo in Detroit 2014, this year Radio One will host their 2nd Women’s Empowerment Expo with Iyanla Vanzant and Wendy Williams on Saturday, August 15, 2015 in Downtown Detroit at the Cobo Center, located on 1 Washington Blvd.

Performances include El Debarge, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Faith Evans and Doug E Fresh!

Women’s Empowerment 2015 – DISNEY DESTINATION CONTEST

Visit your mobile app store and search “Women’s Empowerment Expo” to download the official #WEE2015 Mobile App & Enter to Win!

