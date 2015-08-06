CLOSE
Detroit
Past Criminal Record Weighing You Down? Find Help With Hartford’s Joshua Ministry

Want to find out how you, or a loved one, get information on legally removing information from their criminal records? I had a conversation with Reverend Reggie White, part of Hartford Memorial’s “Joshua Ministry” on an extremely important expungement seminar this Saturday.

Hartfords Joshua Ministry

Lawyers and law students will be present to provide assistance beginning at 10:00AM at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, 18700 James Couzens Fwy. Detroit, MI 48235

