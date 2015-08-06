Past Criminal Record Weighing You Down? Find Help With Hartford’s Joshua Ministry

Want to find out how you, or a loved one, get information on legally removing information from their criminal records? I had a conversation with Reverend Reggie White, part of Hartford Memorial’s “Joshua Ministry” on an extremely important expungement seminar this Saturday.

Listen Here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/08/reggie-white-expungement.mp3

Lawyers and law students will be present to provide assistance beginning at 10:00AM at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, 18700 James Couzens Fwy. Detroit, MI 48235

