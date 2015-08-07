Artist Spotlight: Dr. Larry D. Reid ‘One Musick’

Dr. Larry D. Reid burst through the Gospel music world with a high energy, hand-clapping, upbeat lead single entitled Better Than Ever in September 2013 but, Dr. Reid is also the pastor of The Breakthrough Church in Raleigh-Durham, NC and the author of three books!

Today we talked about his new single, Can’t Take God From Me and Dr. Larry D. Reid Ministries, which is impacting lives all over the world through preaching, teaching, books, music and more. Check out our conversation right here:

Dr. Reid’s new CD “One Musick” is available today!

https://youtu.be/cMbZSJobVcw

