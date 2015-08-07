CLOSE
Happy International Beer Day: Here’s How To Properly Toast Around The World

It’s International Beer Day! Yay! Don’t you just love all the amazing holidays that seem to come every single day? There should be no question on how you should celebrate today. Let us just make it simple for you: Let’s grab a beer!

Matter of fact, the good folks over at Let’s Grab A Beer (yes, that’s a company’s name and they honor all things beer) have decided to help us all out. Since it’s an international holiday, it’s only right that you learn the proper way of toasting, all over the world. Sightseeing in Hungary? Think twice before clinking someone’s glass — it’s offensive. Sitting down to a banquet in Japan? Only pour beer for those sitting next to you and don’t even think about pouring your own. After all, that’s what friends are for.

Let’s Grab A Beer is acting as the beer lover’s tour guide, proving that beer is the ultimate language of camaraderie and respect.

What better way to celebrate than to raise a glass to fellow beer drinkers around the world? Let’s Grab A Beer wants to make sure your readers are prepared with this custom video highlighting the most interesting examples of international beer etiquette.

Happy International Beer Day: Here’s How To Properly Toast Around The World was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

