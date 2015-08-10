CLOSE
Women's Empowerment Expo
Home

Christian Keyes Added To The Black Men Revealed Panel At Women’s Empowerment!

126 reads
Leave a comment
Christian Keyes

Christian Keyes

4 photos Launch gallery

Christian Keyes

Continue reading Christian Keyes

Christian Keyes

Click Here For Complete Event Details

BUY TICKETS

Women's Empowerment Expo 2015

Purchase your VIP Women’s Empowerment Expo tickets now to receive the following:

  • Exclusive center stage seating in front of the main stage.
  • VIP wrist band
  • Special VIP Swag bag which includes
    • Custom WEE cooler

      Discount coupons for WEE retail shop and event programs.

  • Special VIP only ticket Kiosk at Cobo Center
  • Access to all seminars, vendor shopping mall and stage performances.

VIP tickets are available for $65 in advance and $70 day of event. VIP tickets available at the Radio One business office (3250 Franklin St, Detroit, MI 48207), ticketmaster.com or (800) 745-3000!

Click Here For Complete Event Details

BUY TICKETS

Following a successful start of the Women’s Empowerment Expo in Detroit 2014, this year Radio One will host their 2nd Women’s Empowerment Expo with Iyanla Vanzant and Wendy Williams on Saturday, August 15, 2015 in Downtown Detroit at the Cobo Center, located on 1 Washington Blvd.

Performances include El Debarge, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Faith Evans and Doug E Fresh!

Women’s Empowerment 2015 – DISNEY DESTINATION CONTEST

Visit your mobile app store and search “Women’s Empowerment Expo” to download the official #WEE2015 Mobile App & Enter to Win!

Women's Empowerment Expo 2015

Christian Keyes Added To The Black Men Revealed Panel At Women’s Empowerment! was originally published on KissDetroit.com

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close