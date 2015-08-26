Game On Wednesday: Kick the School Year Off Right With These 5 Tips

via: ConfessionsofaGospelDJ.com

There’s a collective groan from the kids, but cheers of glee from the parents… It’s almost back-to-school time for our kids. But before school begins, check out these tips to get your kids off to a great start with Dr. Joseph Kimbrough. I hear a school bell in the distance… It’s Game On!

Listen here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/08/school-tips-gow.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

