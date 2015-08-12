Coach’s Corner: Time to #TrackYourSteps!

Today we begin our brand new challenge, #TrackYourSteps! We’ve made it very simple so just grab your pedometer and join our My Fitness Pal group for the rest. Five listeners will win this month’s challenge… I’ll be one of them (tee hee)!

Listen to the Details Here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/08/track-your-steps-02.mp3

↪All you have to do is:

Download MyFitnessPal app on your phone, create an account, go to friends tab; add Coach Kiwi by email (info@iamcoachkiwi.com), Go to groups; search #trackyoursteps!

Feel Free to take a picture of your steps and post it on Instagram or Facebook and tag us…

Instagram Tags: @IAMCOACHKIWI @RANDIMYLES2GO #TRACKYOURSTEPS #PRAISEFITCHALLENGE

Facebook Tags: @CoachKiwi @RandiMyles

#TRACKYOURSTEPS #PRAISEFITCHALLENGE

PRIZES AND GIVEWAYS WILL BE GIVEN TO THE TOP *FIVE*INDIVIDUALS THAT HAS TRACKED THE MOST STEPS!

Kiana “Coach Kiwi” Dennis, Founder and CEO of IAMCoachKiwi and can be contacted on social media at IAMCoachKiwi. You can also email me with questions at rmyles@radio-one.com.

