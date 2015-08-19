Game On Wednesday: 5 Ways to Maximize Your Purpose

Follow @randimyles2go

Today, Dr. Joseph Kimbrough has some awesome tips to maximizing what it is God has for you to do. Purpose walking is real! Can I get a witness? It’s Game On!

Listen here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/08/purpose-5-gow.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

