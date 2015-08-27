CLOSE
Health And Wellness
Home

11 Reasons Avocado Lovers Are Winning At Life

0 reads
Leave a comment

This is my fruit of choice and I eat them a few times a week! Winning! ~Randi 

via: Huffington Post – Julie R. Thomson

Avocado lovers are a special kind of person. They might start their day with this green fruit in a smoothie or on toast; they might add some sliced on top of their lunchtime salad; they might even work one into their dessert. Any way you slice it, they’re eating as much avocado as possible.

It’s a good thing too, because not only is the avocado delicious, but it turns out it’s mega good for you too. In other words, avocado lovers are winning at life, and here are all the reasons why.

Close-Up Of Avocado On Table

Source: Serede Jami / EyeEm / Getty

1. There’s more to this fruit than guacamole — it’s good in salads, grilled cheeses, and even puddings. But of course, let’s get back to guacamole, this most perfect of dips.

2. Avocados are one of the few high-protein fruits, packing four grams per avocado, and avocado lovers are happy to remind us all of that.

3. In a pinch, avocados can stand in for butter. What other item in the produce aisle can do that?

4. Avocados also do wonders to desserts. Ahem, like this chocolate peanut butter pudding.

5. Avocado lovers reap the benefits of this fruit’s high magnesium and potassium content, regulating blood pressure in the most delicious way possible.

MORE HERE!

ALSO SEE: Grilled Salmon Tacos with Avocado Salsa

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

avocado , avocado benefits , avocado recipes

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close