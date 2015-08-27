11 Reasons Avocado Lovers Are Winning At Life

Follow @randimyles2go

This is my fruit of choice and I eat them a few times a week! Winning! ~Randi

via: Huffington Post – Julie R. Thomson

Avocado lovers are a special kind of person. They might start their day with this green fruit in a smoothie or on toast; they might add some sliced on top of their lunchtime salad; they might even work one into their dessert. Any way you slice it, they’re eating as much avocado as possible.

It’s a good thing too, because not only is the avocado delicious, but it turns out it’s mega good for you too. In other words, avocado lovers are winning at life, and here are all the reasons why.

1. There’s more to this fruit than guacamole — it’s good in salads, grilled cheeses, and even puddings. But of course, let’s get back to guacamole, this most perfect of dips.

2. Avocados are one of the few high-protein fruits, packing four grams per avocado, and avocado lovers are happy to remind us all of that.

3. In a pinch, avocados can stand in for butter. What other item in the produce aisle can do that?

4. Avocados also do wonders to desserts. Ahem, like this chocolate peanut butter pudding.

5. Avocado lovers reap the benefits of this fruit’s high magnesium and potassium content, regulating blood pressure in the most delicious way possible.

