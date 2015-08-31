CLOSE
Faith-Based ‘War Room’ Ties With ‘Compton’ in the Box Office on Friday

via: The Hollywood Reporter

Christian drama War Room is doing far better than expected in its North American box office debut, all but tying with champ Straight Outta Compton Friday with $3.8 million.

That’s impressive, considering War Room is only rolling out in 1,135 theaters. Based on Friday’s take of $3.87 million, it could post a $10 million debut for TriStar’s faith-based Affirm label. (Friday’s haul included $600,000 from Thursday night previews).

Compton, now in its third weekend and playing in 3,142 locations, is still expected to win the frame with roughly $12 million after grossing $3.83 million Friday. Through Sunday, the movie will have earned north of $133 million domestically.

Also Hear: Karen Abercrombie: ‘There’s Something in the Movie “War Room” For Everybody’

War Room, nabbing an A+ CinemaScore, is the fifth collaboration from brothers Alex and Stephen Kendrick, the directing and producing team behind such faith-based films as Fireproof and Courageous. The film — likely boasting the top opening for a faith-based film since Heaven is for Real in April 2014 ($22 million) — tells the story of a struggling family who searches for a solution through prayer. T.C. StallingsElizabeth Becka and Noel Baker star.

Box Office Numbers , Karen Abercrombie , Kendrick Brothers , WAR ROOM

