Faith-Based ‘War Room’ Ties With ‘Compton’ in the Box Office on Friday

Christian drama War Room is doing far better than expected in its North American box office debut, all but tying with champ Straight Outta Compton Friday with $3.8 million.

That’s impressive, considering War Room is only rolling out in 1,135 theaters. Based on Friday’s take of $3.87 million, it could post a $10 million debut for TriStar’s faith-based Affirm label. (Friday’s haul included $600,000 from Thursday night previews).

Compton, now in its third weekend and playing in 3,142 locations, is still expected to win the frame with roughly $12 million after grossing $3.83 million Friday. Through Sunday, the movie will have earned north of $133 million domestically.

War Room, nabbing an A+ CinemaScore, is the fifth collaboration from brothers Alex and Stephen Kendrick, the directing and producing team behind such faith-based films as Fireproof and Courageous. The film — likely boasting the top opening for a faith-based film since Heaven is for Real in April 2014 ($22 million) — tells the story of a struggling family who searches for a solution through prayer. T.C. Stallings, Elizabeth Becka and Noel Baker star.

