Game On Wednesday: Making Your Shots Count

Follow @randimyles2go

Today, Dr. Joseph Kimbrough has some amazing ideas on making sure your efforts aren’t wasted. Using a basketball analogy, you want each shot you take to count. Two points, three points, foul shots… nothing but net… SWISH! It’s Game On!

Listen here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/09/basketball-gow.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!