Game On Wednesday: The Five P’s to Educational Readiness

Back to School for kids and adults can be crazy! But not if you’re prepared. So today, Dr. Joseph Kimbrough has the five P’s to being ready for your education! No need for a tutor on this one… It’s Game On!

Listen here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/09/gow-5-ps.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

