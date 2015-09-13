CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Hall Of Famer Moses Malone Passes Away At 60

0 reads
Leave a comment
Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks

The basketball world has suffered another loss after Darryl Dawkins passing last month. Fellow Philadelphia great Moses Malone, three-time NBA MVP, has died at the age of 60.

As the three MVPs suggest, Malone was one of the most dominating forwards in NBA history. He’s ranked eighth all-time in points and holds the record for most offensive rebounds in NBA history (hence the nickname Chairman of the Boards). He, Maurice Cheeks and fellow great Julius Erving were also the cornerstones of the 1983 Sixers championship squad. Their triumph over Pat Riley’s Lakers capped a domineering run through the playoffs where they lost only one game.

Although an official cause of death hasn’t been released, it’s believed Malone died of a heart attack in Norfolk, Va.

Make sure to read:

Hall Of Famer Moses Malone Passes Away At 60 was originally published on elev8.com

Moses Malone

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close