Miss America Apologizes to Vanessa Williams After 32 Years Back Story [[Video]]

Vanessa Williams was the first African American woman to win the title of Miss America, but her reign as one would turn out to be short lived: she was stripped of the crown and the title 10 months after she won it, when Penthouse published older photos of her that she claimed she had not signed off on.

After more than 3 decades Vanessa Williams got an apology from Miss America CEO Sam Haskell even though he wasn’t even on board the organization at the time.

Haskell also apologized to Williams’ mother who was in the audience to watch her daughter as head judge and for her first time back to the pageant that helped her become the star she is today.

After the apology, Williams also said a few words, specifically about how flattered she was to finally get it and how “unexpected” the whole thing was to her.

But according to TMZ, the moment was planned and putting it together was far from smooth sailing. Basically, Vanessa had been under the impression that a pageant official would apologize to her at the beginning of the show, before presenting her with a new crown.

The organization, on the other hand, thought Vanessa would be doing the apologizing for the scandal and that it would be the only condition for her getting the crown back.

Shortly before the show, the two parties were still fighting over who would be doing the apologizing. In the end, it was Miss America that owned up to it, but Vanessa still didn’t get a crown.

