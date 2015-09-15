Take Control Tuesday: If You Were Given up to 15-Grand for a ‘Forgivable’ Down Payment You’d…

via: ConfessionsofaGospelDJ.com

Yeah… me too!

But we have to be ready… the theme from Housing Counselor and Financial Coach Mansa Musa, when it comes to this new program for select areas of Wayne County. Also, if you long to be a tither… Central Detroit Christian is ready to work with you to achieve that goal!

Listen Here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/09/mansa-musa-15thousand-and-tithers.mp3

To find out more about next week’s informational meetings, go to MoneySmartlife.org sign up or call 313-626-SMART (7627)

Also Hear: Take Control Tuesday: Student Loan Debt… ‘At Least’ a 10 to 20-Year Commitment & Take Control Tuesday: Think Your $ Problems Are a Vicious Set Up? You May Be Right!

Follow @PraiseDetroit

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!