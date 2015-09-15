CLOSE
Detroit
Michigan medical marijuana businesses support strong regulations

A Los Angeles is a medical marijuana cooperative and dispensary on Melrose Avenue.

Source: Luis Sinco / Getty

DETROIT – The Michigan Cannabis Development Association voiced support for strong regulations and called for a statewide framework being considered in the Legislature as the Detroit City Council today proposed local ordinances regulating medical marijuana.

Entrepreneurs, Know Your Options for Raising Capital Register Now for LARA’s Free Seminar

“Michigan businesses support strong regulations and a consistent framework for medical marijuana that will make sure all businesses play by the same set of rules and can compete on a level playing field,” said Willie Rochon, secretary of the MCDA, which represents medical marijuana businesses in metro Detroit and across Michigan. “Detroit’s effort to regulate medical marijuana shines a light on the fact that we need consistent, statewide regulations across Michigan that can provide certainty for patients and their caregivers, local businesses, law enforcement and local communities. Michigan needs strong regulations that put a priority on patient safety, product safety and public safety.”

The MCDA supports a framework being considered in the state Legislature that creates distinct “tiers” of producers or growers; testing facilities; secure transfer services that transport medical marijuana from one location to another; and retailers or sellers. The MCDA also calls for the framework to include:

  • Background checks for those working in the medical marijuana industry;
  • Licensing of facilities and training for medical marijuana workers;
  • Regular inspections by law enforcement and regulators; and

ABOUT THE MICHIGAN CANNABIS DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATON

The Michigan Cannabis Development Association is a trade organization made up of Michigan business leaders and entrepreneurs in diverse sectors of the economy. It is united by a common goal of promoting a strong framework to regulate, inspect and license medical cannabis and cannabis businesses in Michigan. MCDA is focused on establishing a cannabis industry in Michigan focused on safety and responsibility while preventing industry monopolization. MCDA aims to prevent the unchecked proliferation of unregulated, unsafe and illegal “pot shops” and related illicit trade, and promote the safe and regulated distribution of lab-tested medical cannabis products to qualified, registered Michigan medical marihuana patients. MCDA partners with local communities and local law enforcement to prevent teen drug use, illegal and interstate drug trafficking, and drug crimes, and promotes safe city neighborhoods through community education, outreach and economic development. MCDA is governed by a code of ethics designed to ensure all member businesses uphold the highest standards of ethical, responsible and legal behavior.

 

