Game On Wednesday: Move Out of Your Comfort Zone with These 5 Tips

If you ever feel stuck… If you ever feel like you can’t move forward no matter how much you try… you just may be stuck in a comfort zone. But how do you escape? Dr. Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business, Technical and Leadership Institute has five tips to moving beyond what you’re use too. You’re too comfy over there… It’s Game On!

Listen here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/09/game-on-comfort-zone.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

