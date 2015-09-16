Coach’s Corner: ‘Consistency is the Key’ So #StepYourGameUp!

Our latest #PraiseFitChallenge has been just that… a challenge as we try to reach a goal of 10,000 steps a day. The thing is, sometimes we give into the distractions and get swayed to give up. Don’t do it. Get your focus, shut out the distractions and #StepYourGameUp. Dust that pedometer/fitbit back off and join our My Fitness Pal group. It’s not too late. Five listeners will win this month’s challenge!

We’re talking about focus and consistency right here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/09/coach-kiwi-consistency1.mp3

↪All you have to do is:

Download MyFitnessPal app on your phone, create an account, go to friends tab; add Coach Kiwi by email (info@iamcoachkiwi.com), Go to groups; search #trackyoursteps!

Take a picture of your steps and post it on Instagram or Facebook and tag us…

Instagram Tags: @IAMCOACHKIWI @RANDIMYLES2GO #STEPYOURGAMEUP #PRAISEFITCHALLENGE

Facebook Tags: @CoachKiwi @RandiMyles

#STEPYOURGAMEUP #PRAISEFITCHALLENGE

PRIZES AND GIVEAWAYS WILL BE GIVEN TO THE TOP *FIVE*INDIVIDUALS THAT HAS TRACKED THE MOST STEPS!

Kiana “Coach Kiwi” Dennis, Founder and CEO of IAMCoachKiwi and can be contacted on social media at IAMCoachKiwi. You can also email me with questions at rmyles@radio-one.com.

