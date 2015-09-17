War Room: Team Jesus Takes Over The Box Office [[Video]]

via: NewsOne Now

On Monday, Roland Martin, host of NewsOne Now, spoke with stars Priscilla Shirer and Alena Pitts about the film and the power of prayer.

Shirer explained the spiritual significance of going into a war room — a place of solitude to petition God, or go into spiritual warfare — saying:

“If we’re constantly just aiming our attacks using physical solutions and physical remedies to handle the physical stuff that we can see, we never get to the root, the cause that really matters, which means we never make a dent in life’s issues, because the cause is still there.” “So the war room is where you go to battle for your life,” said Shirer.

The author of Fervent: A Woman’s Battle Plan to Serious, Specific and Strategic Prayer, also explained we can “begin to craft prayer strategies for your life. To realize that you are in a battlefield in your marriage, in your parenting as a single woman, finances, career, whatever insecurities, fear — fear is a very real enemy behind most of that stuff, but that you can hit him where it hurts with prayer.”

Check it out Here:

The new faith-based movie War Room is taking the box office by storm and has become this summer’s sleeper hit.

According to Forbes.com, the film earned another $7.4 million over the past weekend. Variety.comreports:

The $3 million production from brothers Alex Kendrick and Stephen Kendrick brought in $12.6 million over the four-day [Labor Day] holiday. The film has earned $27.9 million and is on track to be the biggest hit of the Kendricks’ careers, passing “Courageous” ($34.5 million) and “Fireproof” ($33.4 million). It arrives in theaters courtesy of Sony’s Affirm division.

Find out More About War Room From www.warroomthemovie.com

Also See: ‘War Room’s’ Priscilla Shirer Asks, ‘Who’s Your Daddy’ [[Video]] & Karen Abercrombie: ‘There’s Something in the Movie “War Room” For Everybody’

Follow @PraiseDetroit

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!