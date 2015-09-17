CLOSE
Pulse
Home

New Poll Finds Some Americans Still Question President Obama’s Faith

0 reads
Leave a comment

via: BlackChristianNews.com

President Barack Obama identifies as Christian, and he was born in Hawaii. But according to a CNN/ORC poll released Sunday, 29% of Americans polled think Obama is a Muslim, and 13% think he was born outside the United States.

President Obama Awards Medal Of Honor To Vietnam War Army Command Sergeant And Specialist

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Forty-three percent of the people polled who identify as Republicans said Obama is a Muslim, while only 15% of those who identify as Democrats agreed he is Muslim.

Of those who identify as Republicans, 20% of them said Obama was born outside the United States, while only 10% of those who identify as Democrats said he was born outside the United States.

Also See: Pic Captures Adventurer Bear Grylls Praying with President Obama during Their Trek to Alaska & Presidential Proclamation — National Day of Prayer, 2015

Obama released a long form birth certificate in 2011 in response to the rumors that he was not born in the United States (even though by law, only natural-born-citizens can be president), but apparently it hasn’t convinced everyone.

The poll interviewed 1,012 adults by phone between Sept. 4 and Sept. 8. There is a +/-3% margin of error for the total percentages, a +/-5.5% margin of error for the Republican percentages and a +/-6% margin of error on the Democrat percentages.

See More Here SOURCE: Nicole Brown – MSNBC

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

christian , Muslim , President Barack Obama , President Obama , President Obama's Faith

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close