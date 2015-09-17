New Poll Finds Some Americans Still Question President Obama’s Faith

via: BlackChristianNews.com

President Barack Obama identifies as Christian, and he was born in Hawaii. But according to a CNN/ORC poll released Sunday, 29% of Americans polled think Obama is a Muslim, and 13% think he was born outside the United States.

Forty-three percent of the people polled who identify as Republicans said Obama is a Muslim, while only 15% of those who identify as Democrats agreed he is Muslim.

Of those who identify as Republicans, 20% of them said Obama was born outside the United States, while only 10% of those who identify as Democrats said he was born outside the United States.

Also See: Pic Captures Adventurer Bear Grylls Praying with President Obama during Their Trek to Alaska & Presidential Proclamation — National Day of Prayer, 2015

Obama released a long form birth certificate in 2011 in response to the rumors that he was not born in the United States (even though by law, only natural-born-citizens can be president), but apparently it hasn’t convinced everyone.

The poll interviewed 1,012 adults by phone between Sept. 4 and Sept. 8. There is a +/-3% margin of error for the total percentages, a +/-5.5% margin of error for the Republican percentages and a +/-6% margin of error on the Democrat percentages.

See More Here SOURCE: Nicole Brown – MSNBC

Follow @PraiseDetroit

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!