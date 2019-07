Yolanda Adams is a true inspiration. She performed with ‘America’s Got Talent‘ finalists The CraigLewis Bandon the show’s tenth season finale. They performed one of the most heart stirring renditions of Foreigner‘s “I Want to Know What Love Is” ever.

Gospel legend Yolanda Adams and the Harlem Gospel Choir helped the duo raise the bar for performances for the evening competition.

See this one-of-a-kind finale performance below:

