J. Drew Sheard II on Drums at Cali Worship Center Years After Saying He Felt Judged by ‘Church People’

Years after he spoke out about the criticism he received from some people in the church community, J. Drew Sheard II — the musician and son of gospel music legend Karen Clark Sheard — is playing the drums in gospel star Erica Campbell’s church.

Campbell, the solo gospel music artist who got her start in the duo Mary Mary, is now the first lady of the California Worship Center headed by her music producer-husband Warryn Campbell.

Erica recently took to Twitter to reveal that they had a guest drummer at their place of worship, none other than Sheard:

This comes months after Kierra Sheard, another gospel singer who happens to be J Drew II’s sister, revealed that her brother has felt judgment from the Christian community in the past.

Sheard told The Huffington Post, “There are people out there like my brother, who are probably just tired of church people and the judgment and the negativity”.

J. Drew Sheard II, son of Bishop J. Drew Sheard who pastors the Greater Emmanuel Church of God in Christ in Detroit, Michigan, previously opened up to The Christian Post about feeling pressure from church people because of his well-known family. “My dad hates when I use this term, but the ‘church people’ that’s probably where the most pressure comes from because I’m a pastor’s kid and my mom is who she is.”

