CLOSE
Recipes
Home

Huda, Tisha & Holly’s Recipes From ‘The Kitchen Table’

0 reads
Leave a comment

Tisha’s Macaroni & Cheese Cupcakes

Kitchen Table Images

Source: Property of  iOne Studios

Makes 8-­12 servings

•  2 stacks of butter (16 T)

•  2 cups (16 oz.) of VELVEETA, cut into small cubes

•  2 cups shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese

•  ½ cup (8 oz.) shredded Muenster

•  ½ cup shredded jack cheese

•  4 cups evaporated milk

•  4 eggs beaten lightly

•  ½ tsp LAWRY’s seasoning salt or more to taste

•  ¼ tsp black pepper

•  ¼ tsp dry mustard

•  ½ tsp sugar

•  ¼ tsp paprika

•  2 T of butter

•  Garnish of cheese and paprika

Preheat oven 350 degrees. Lightly butter a casserole dish.

Bring salted water to a boil; add oil, then add macaroni until tender.

Follow directions for macaroni cooking time. Stir occasionally. Don’t overcook.

Meanwhile, cut the VELVEETA into small cubes. Then, mix all the other shredded cheeses (except the VELVEETA) into a small bowl.

Microwave in a separate bowl 2 sticks of butter and all the dry ingredients. Once the macaroni is done, drain and return to pot. Stir the butter mixture with macaroni. Add milk, shredded cheeses, cubed VELVEETA and eggs. Mix all together.

Pour the mix into a buttered casserole dish.

Sprinkle the remaining cheese and a little paprika.

Finally, dab the entire pan with small pieces of the 2 tablespoons of butter on top of the cheese.

Bake for 45 minutes to an hour.

Up Next: Huda’s Pizza Party Bar

25 photos Launch gallery

Behind The Scenes At Chef Huda's 'The Kitchen Table'

Continue reading Huda, Tisha & Holly’s Recipes From ‘The Kitchen Table’

Behind The Scenes At Chef Huda's 'The Kitchen Table'

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2813534”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2813534″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/dining-recipes”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2813534″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2813534” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Huda, Tisha & Holly’s Recipes From ‘The Kitchen Table’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

COKEKitchenTable , coketkt

1 2 3Next page »

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close