Southfield Pastor On Leave After Improper Remarriage Revealed

Cornelius (Neil) Davis Jr., the senior pastor of a prominent Southfield church, has taken a leave of absence after allegations that he left a wife and two children more than 30 years ago and later remarried — without ever obtaining a divorce.

That would mean that his subsequent marriages — including a current marriage that has lasted more than 25 years and a second alleged by his son — were never legally valid in the first place, according to legal experts.

Davis’ first wife filed a lawsuit in July seeking a divorce and alimony.

But in a letter to his congregation, Davis said he “assumed a divorce had taken place” and that the marriage was “very rocky and unhealthy,” involving a cycle of drugs, alcohol and extramarital affairs.

“Rhythm and blues got the best of me,” he said. “My faith compels me to face this matter honestly, and I began to take steps to care for this situation.”

His family said Davis should have stepped up years ago.

