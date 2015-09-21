CLOSE
Georgia Couple Forgives And Prays For Sons Who Attempted To Kill Them

A Georgia couple, during a press conference, explained they have forgiven two sons accused of trying to kill them by drugging and brutally attacking them before attempting to blow up the family’s suburban Atlanta home.

Yvonne and Zachery Ervin, both 50, spoke publicly for the first time since the alleged September 5 attack with local news media outlets outside Gwinnett County Court.

Police say the brothers allegedly stabbed their father and tried to suffocate both parents with a plastic bag during the attacks, according to numerous news reports. They are also accused of drugging their parents and trying to burn down the house, according to the report.

Police found that the home’s gas line had been tampered with, the report says. The mother may have saved the couple’s lives by sneaking away to call 911 from the family home while her husband distracted them during the attacks, police said.

Zachery Ervin told the television news station.

‘We forgive our sons, we love them unconditionally We have to make sure that they understand that to strengthen themselves.

Yvonne Ervin says God is the healer:

“God has done miraculous healing with us. We’re doing great. We’re healing both mentally and physically.”

Their motive was still unclear, but their parents say it “doesn’t matter. The two jailed brothers face two felony counts of aggravated assault and two counts of arson in the first degree.

 

