Minister Louis Farrakhan Says Jay-Z Needs To Tell Beyonce To Cover Up

Minister Louis Farrakhan is trying to wake the community up. You may not like his point of view on everything. You may not enjoy his delivery, but he is standing up for what he believes the community needs to address.

Watch the video:

Farrakhan has been reaching out to different influencers in the Black community to spread his message, most likely promote his upcoming Million Man March. There is truth in a lot of things that he says, especially when it comes to racism, promoting more positive imagery in hip-hop, and organizing within the Black community. However, his thinking when it comes to women is backwards and dangerous at best.

In a recent video shared on his Facebook page, he talked about a variety of issues, but when the lone woman sitting at the table asked him, “What is [a woman’s] specific role as a female artist?”

In answering the question, Farrakhan applauded Beyoncé, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj for both their talent and physical beauty, but then started going there.

“Today you strip the woman of her clothes. How can a man think straight, looking at the beauty of Beyoncé?” he stated.

The woman followed up with another question about what he would say to people who manage these artists about this perceived problem, to which he went in:

Help us to be more sane. A man is made into a dog by a way a woman presents herself to a man. There ain’t no preacher out there that’s that holy that a woman can disrobe herself and a man can still think Bible, still think Quran. How do you rule a man? You rule him by the beauty of your body and the suggestion of sex. So when you strip a woman down, a man becomes a dog. You don’t make a man? You make him to treat you like an object of sex instead of the creative genius that you are. You have to educate the managers. Jay Z is a good man. Jay Z is a good manager. But now, your woman is on display. Do you want men looking at your woman, being tempted by your woman, to make advances at your woman? Who wouldn’t want to be with Rihanna? Who wouldn’t want to be with Nick Minaj? But you strip them then their body is being used as the tool of the degradation of a woman and the subjection of a man.

He does have a moment where he praises women with:

There’s no man doing something that a woman can’t do, and in some cases do it better. Man is Hakeem. That’s the attribute of God, that means wise. She’s Hakeema that means God has made her to be a possessor of wisdom. Don’t degenerate your woman and make her nothing more than an object of sex. She’s more than that.

He continues the conversation suggesting that its Jay-Z it’s his responsibility to make Beyonce cover up:

So I would encourage Jay Z–and I hope you’ll take it in the spirit that I give it, out of love for you and honor for your greatness and honor for the love and beauty and greatness of your wife. I would love to see our women clothed, demonstrating the gift of their talent. The gift of their form should be seen by those who are worthy. You got an unworthy dog looking at something beautiful that he wants to paw at but can never have. Do you know what that does to a man, when he can see you and can’t have you? Then he wants to go home and attack a child.

What do you think?

Minister Louis Farrakhan Says Jay-Z Needs To Tell Beyonce To Cover Up was originally published on elev8.com