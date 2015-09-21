WATCH: Viola Davis’ Emmy Acceptance Speech

SOURCE: PraisePhilly – It was Viola Davis’ shining moment Sunday night and yet, she chose to share it with six other fabulous and beautiful black women.

During her Emmy’s acceptance speech, the “How To Get Away With Murder” actress shouted out Taraji P. Henson, Kerry Washington, Halle Berry, Nicole Beharie, Meagan Good, and Gabrielle Union.

After calling their names individually, Davis, 50, said “thank you” to the ladies for their barrier-breaking work.

The gracious gesture of Davis, who made history as the first black woman to win an Emmy for best drama series actress, was not lost on any of the women.