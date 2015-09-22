CLOSE
So Beautiful
GET THE LOOK: Uzo Aduba’s Radiant Skin and Smoky Eye at the 2015 Emmys

Uzo Aduba

Source: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic / Getty

Uzo Aduba made history at the 2015 Emmys last night, becoming the first actress ever to win both drama and comedy Emmys for playing the same character. For the momentous occasion, she wore a fuchsia Jonathan Cohen hand-painted gown, complimented by luminescent skin and a smoky eye.

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

“To complement Uzo’s elegant, intricately hand-painted gown, I created a makeup look that embodied the epitome of classic beauty,” explained Janice Kinjo, makeup artist for SheaMoisture Cosmetics. “Long, lush lashes enhanced her subtly smokey eyes and defined brows, while I kept the rest of the makeup extra dewy and natural for a flawless finish.”

Uzo Aduba

Source: John Shearer/WireImage / Getty

Here’s how you can get the look:

FACE:

1. I started by applying SheaMoisture Sheer Liquid Foundation in Montego Toffee to highlight the under-eye area, T-Zone and bridge of the nose.

2. Then, I applied the shade in Ka’u Brown Blaze for a subtle contour before blending both shades with Canoa Espresso for a seamless finish.

3. To set foundation, I used SheaMoisture Wet/Dry Pressed Powder in Yala Golden, focusing on the high parts of the face the lighter foundation was applied.

4. Then, I applied SheaMoisture Perfecting Face Powder Duo in Deep to the contours of the face, setting the deeper-toned foundation.

5. I applied SheaMoisture Lip/Cheek Balm in Avignon Rose as a base before setting with SheaMoisture Mineral Blush in Annecy Maroon for a natural, rosy flush on the cheeks.

Uzo Aduba

Source: Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

EYES:

1. I filled in Uzo’s brows using the two shades and setting wax within SheaMoisture The Perfect Brow Kit in Brown.

2. I then applied SheaMoisture Color Correcting, Contouring and Highlighting Palette in Medium to further shape and define brows.

3. Using a wet eyeshadow brush, I applied the matte brown shade from SheaMoisture Rich Earth Palette in combination with SheaMoisture Wet/Dry Eyeshadow in Claudia to create a soft, smokey eye.

4. Then, I added a pop of shimmer to the inner corner of the eyes with SheaMoisture Wet/Dry Eyeshadow in Cassandra. Lastly, I coated lashes with SheaMoisture Lengthening Mascara in Black for a fluttery lash look.

Uzo Aduba

Source: John Shearer/WireImage / Getty

LIPS:

1. I first primed lips with a bit of foundation for a truly nude, matte base.

2. Then the ultra-moisturizing and natural nude SheaMoisture Lip Crayon in Calixta was applied to the lips as the finishing touch to this classic, effortless beauty look.

