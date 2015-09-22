Detroit City Council postpones vote on Police Commissioners resolution

Clergy and other community leaders to respond at “We Are One” event Tuesday night

DETROIT- A vote on a resolution recommending City Council restore the powers of the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners has been postponed until next Tuesday, September 29th. However, the Michigan United group that brought the issue to council’s attention, the Detroit Pastoral Alliance for Change (DPAC) is going forward with its scheduled unity rally where they will give their reaction to the delay.

DPAC is a coalition of Detroit area churches is concerned with social justice and police accountability. They were brought together by Michigan United in the wake of the shooting of Michael Brown. DPAC has gotten verbal and written commitments from all the members of the city council over the past 9 months and expects the resolution to pass unanimously when they vote next week.

WHAT: “We Are One” prayer rally in support of Detroit Board of Police Commissioners.

WHO: Willie Bell, Detroit Police Commissioner

Michigan United’s Detroit Pastoral Alliance for Change

WHEN: Tuesday, September 22nd 6:30 PM

WHERE: Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church,

13651 Dequindre St, Detroit, MI 48212

