Pope Francis White House Visit Filled With Compassion [[Video]]

Faith And Spirit
Pope Francis White House Visit Filled With Compassion

via: NBC

Demonstrating his trademark common touch, Pope Francis mingled with hundreds of fans on Wednesday as he headed for the White House — returning embraces, taking the hands of the faithful and smiling back at beaming young faces.

In a small black Fiat, the pope then took the short ride to the White House for an arrival ceremony, where President Barack Obama praised his “profound moral example.”

“In your humility, your embrace of simplicity, in the gentleness of your words and the generosity of your spirit,” Obama told the pope, “we see a living example of Jesus’ teachings, a leader whose moral authority comes not just through words but also through deeds.”

Also See Jennifer Hudson, Aretha Franklin & More To Sing For Pope Francis & Major Road And Bridge Closures During the Pope's Visit To Philadelphia

