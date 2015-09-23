CLOSE
Fingerprints From 5.6 million People Stolen in Huge U.S. Data Breach

Via: Mashable.com

More than a quarter of the victims in a cyber attack on the federal government — which lost data belonging to 21 million people — also had their fingerprints stolen, a federal agency said Wednesday.

Finger Print

Source: appleuzr / Getty

The agency, a sort of human resources department for the federal government known as the Office of Personnel Management, initially said just 1.1 million sets of fingerprints had been stolen in the hack. A statement released Wednesday said the agency was revising that number to 5.6 million.

The people in the hacked database included current and former federal employees, as well as people who had applied for background checks and their relatives.

While “federal experts believe that, as of now, the ability to misuse fingerprint data is limited,” the agency said, “this probability could change over time as technology evolves.”

OPM said a joint task force — including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security and Defense Department — will now “review the potential ways adversaries could misuse fingerprint data now and in the future.”

More Here

