When a church member was waiting for the bus, Bishop Secular thought about asking that member if he or she needed a ride, but decided not to. Listen to Bishop explain why he had an issue with the idea of giving this church member a lift in this hilarious clip from The Yolanda Adams Morning Show!

Get more Bishop Secular here and make sure to listen to Secular live weekdays at 8:10 a.m. EST/7:10 a.m. CST on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show!”

Why Bishop Secular Wouldn’t Give His Church Member A Ride [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com