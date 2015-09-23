CLOSE
How To Get Your Family Out Of Your Business [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Our writer today is adopting a beautiful new child, which is good news, but her very close knit family is overstepping their boundaries with unwanted input, urging her not to adopt the child and demanding that a family-wide discussion takes place first. Well, Yolanda Adams‘ does not agree with this nosy sister’s demands. Listen to the audio player to hear what she tells the emailer in this edition of Yolanda’s Take.

Have a question for Yolanda? Submit it to yolandastake@gmail.com to hear it discussed on the show!

