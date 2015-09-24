Crime Stoppers & Local Faith Community Form ‘We Speak Up’ to Combat Anti-Snitching Culture

via: The Detroit News

The 16-year-old boy was shot seven times — once for each digit of the girl’s phone number he’d just gotten, the offense for which he would pay with his life. When the cops showed up to the party to investigate, no one had seen a thing.

More than two decades later, the pain from losing his best friend, and the community’s disinterest in working with the police to get him justice, has stuck with Cory Chavis, now 42.

“We have to change the language we use about calling the police,” said Chavis, adding that calling it snitching doesn’t help.

That need for change is part of the reason why Chavis, pastor of Detroit’s Victory Community Church and a leader of the Detroit Community Clergy Alliance participated in the “We Speak Up” press conference Wednesday alongside more than a dozen fellow faith leaders and John Broad, president of Crime Stoppers of Michigan.

“We Speak Up” is a collaborative effort between Crime Stoppers and the local faith community whose goal is fight the anti-snitching culture in Detroit. More than 100 churches and other houses of faith have signed on to post large “We Speak Up” signs outside their places of worship.

“Stop snitching only works when it’s not your household” affected, said Darren Penson, pastor of Greater Quinn African Methodist Episcopal Church and chairman of Crime Stoppers’ Faith Based Committee. “What happens when that day comes when it’s your household — your brother or sister who has been victimized?”

Appealing to faith leaders to fight that culture is nothing new. Crime Stoppers billboards around town use local ministers such as the Rev. Edgar Vann to promise that callers to the anonymous tip line, (800)-SPEAK-UP, will in fact remain anonymous.

“Crime Stoppers has some work to do in helping people understand it really is anonymous,” said the Rev. Brian Relford of the Lomax Temple AME Zion Church, a member of Crime Stoppers of Michigan’s faith-based committee since its inception. The anonymity Crime Stoppers offers “is huge,” he said.

