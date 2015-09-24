4 Things Bishop Secular Looks For In A Deacon [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

It’s time for Bishop Secular to ordain some new Deacons! But he has some issues last time with the new Deacons that he ordained. Listen to Bishop explain why they were disappointing, and what he’s looking for this time around that will ensure that these Deacons won’t be like the last group, on The Yolanda Adams Morning Show!

Get more Bishop Secular here and make sure to listen to Secular live weekdays at 8:10 a.m. EST/7:10 a.m. CST on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show!”

