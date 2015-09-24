Local ‘Mean Girls’ Get an Unexpected Act of Kindness at Tim Hortons

via: WXYZ

A few days ago, a mother walked into a Fort Gratiot Tim Horton’s.

That woman was with her 22-month-old, attempting to get donut holes to please the teething child. And, maybe, a coffee for her sleep-deprived self.

While there, two middle-aged women, standing in line behind her, unprovoked, lobbed hushed insults her way. “‘Oh look at her hair, its nasty looking and the roots are coming through’,” she recalled the women saying. “‘Oh she’s a whale, oh the whale needs to eat’,” they continued.

The insults stung. She recently lost 177 pounds. The women, complete strangers, were unaware of her previous weight.

I instantly started to cry, because it hurts. I don’t know the women. I don’t know why they would choose to say something like that.

But what she did next is what is surprising… She paid for their coffee.”

She says she wanted to set a better example for her children by paying it forward rather than the impulse of lashing out at the duo.

