As we listen to Tamela Mann‘s beautiful song, “This Place,” Marcus D. Wiley reminds us that there is nothing a good Christian can do if he or she can’t believe that it can be done! Click on the audio player to hear more of what he had to say in this edition of Under The Microscope!

Click here for more Under The Microscope and listen to "The Yolanda Adams Morning Show" from 5-9 a.m. CST!

Under The Microscope: Tamela Mann “This Place” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com